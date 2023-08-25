TRANSPORT Secretary and Forest MP Mark Harper says he hopes his constituents see an improvement in the state of local roads heading into winter following criticism recently.
Mr Harper visited highways engineers in the Forest to find out about a new programme of road improvement works on Friday, August 18.
It comes as Gloucestershire County Council’s £100m resurfacing programme has been boosted by extra funding from central government, which has allowed for the expansion of annual resurfacing plans and fast track repairs to be carried out across the county.
The fast-tracked works follow heavy criticism of highways from opposition groups at the council, with a motion - which was voted down by the council’s Tory administration - to declare a roads emergency in Gloucestershire having been proposed in the spring.
New plans mean more than 170 roads are to be resurfaced this year supported by new methods of repairs that make up the so-called “summer of resurfacing”.
Mr Harper was shown first-hand the spray injection patching machine, one of several new methods being trialled this summer.
Highways says the appliance “revolutionises” fixing rural roads and since June 12 has repaired 3,000 square metres across rural areas of Gloucestershire.
It has made more than 1000 pothole repairs during just 28 shifts, which is more than double the average speed of a conventional pothole repair team.
The machine began its journey in the north of the county heading south towards the Forest where it is scheduled to operate towards the end of the season.
Cllr Dom Morris, cabinet member responsible for highways and flooding at Gloucestershire County Council, said: “Keeping Gloucestershire moving is a top priority. The winter weather had an impact but we have boosted investment to deliver faster and more efficient repairs. With new machinery and new methods we have fixed more than 15,000 potholes since April. We are racing to resurface as many roads as possible and our engineers are working around the clock to strengthen the roads. It’s been a great pleasure to show this to Mark first hand.”
The Rt Hon Mark Harper MP said: “It was a pleasure to visit the resurfacing teams at Cannop Depot in the Forest of Dean. The reason for my visit is because lots of my constituents talk to me about the quality of roads across the Forest and the work we’re doing to tackle potholes.
“We know this is an issue, and that is why the County Council has put in £100m for resurfacing and why they are being backed by central Government with additional funding. Hopefully my constituents will see an improvement in road quality throughout the summer and into the winter.”