It was wonderful to see people across the Forest of Dean came out to celebrate the Coronation in their own different ways. Forestry England held a giant royal-themed word search with letters hidden around Beechenhurst and Symonds Yat Rock. Newent had a whole festival of celebration with food, drink, crafts, a dog show and music in the town centre. And Coleford held a proms-style event with music from the Drybrook Male Voice Choir, Coleford Community Choir and Forest of Dean Brass Band, as well as poetry from local poets.