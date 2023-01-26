HARTPURY University and College will continue to provide additional financial support for students this year to help with the cost of living crisis.
The institution provided around £2 million of financial support to students during the previous academic year, helping around a quarter of college students and more than a third of university students to continue with their studies.
It has now confirmed that its wide variety of bursaries, grants and scholarships – none of which have to be repaid - will return for 2023, with education choices for September “on the minds of many”.
In addition to funding, other measures have been put in place to ease financial pressures on students, such as providing free car parking and subsidised bus routes.
Hartpury-managed accommodation costs include utility bills and contents insurance at no extra charge, and students who wish to earn money while they study can take advantage of a growing number of job opportunities both on and off campus.
On-site opportunities include working as a student ambassador, in catering outlets or the student bar or within the specialist facilities such as Hartpury’s commercial equestrian centre or farm.
The latest figures show that more than one-quarter of Hartpury College students received over £1 million of financial support during 2021/22, while one-third of Hartpury University students received just under £1 million in the form of bursaries, scholarships and grants.
The college distributed more than £750,000 in residential bursaries alone, helping students to live on campus while they study.
For those college students from low-income households, £188,000 was awarded as part of the Discretionary Learner bursary, helping to cover costs such as equipment and books, meals and transport.
Similarly, the discretionary Guyll-Leng Bursary also provided assistance to help new and returning students.
Over £83,000 was paid out in sports scholarships to allow college students to pursue their sporting ambitions while studying.
Hartpury University also provides an extensive range of financial aid that doesn’t require repayment, awarding over £633,000 in bursaries during the previous academic year.
These include two Low-Income Bursaries and a Care-leavers and Independent Students Bursary for individuals who’ve been in the care of a local authority.
Other funding available to university students include the Full-time Carer Bursary, Progression Bursary, Gloucestershire NFU Farmers Trust Scholarship, Study Experience Scholarship and Sports Scholarship.
Professor Andy Collop, Vice Chancellor, Principal and CEO of Hartpury said: “The cost-of-living crisis is impacting the lives of so many young people and their education choices, so I’m pleased that we’re able to offer such a comprehensive package of support.
“Our grants, bursaries, and scholarships are an investment in our students’ education, and they have already helped current and former students to study a degree or diploma of their choice.
‘‘These, combined with the various other measures we’re taking to reduce costs, should hopefully go some way in easing the financial pressures.”
“I’d advise anyone considering studying at Hartpury this September to check out the finance pages on our website or talk to our friendly student finance team who can offer advice about eligibility and making an application.”