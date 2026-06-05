Staff, students, govenrors and supporters are gearing up for an ambitious charity bike ride.
The team from Hartpury University and Hartpury College will ride 170 miles from West Wales back to Gloucestershire over three days.
The ride starts on June 29 at the most westerly point of Wales near St Davids and finishes at Hartpury on July 1.
The ride is being undertaken to raise funds for Goals Beyond Grass, a Gloucestershire-based grassroots charity dedicated providing opportunities for sport and physical activities for people with disabilities.
A core team of Hartpury staff, students and supporters will complete the full three-day route, while additional riders will join for the final stage into Hartpury, ensuring the challenge is accessible to participants of different cycling abilities and experience levels.
Hartpury’s Vice Chancellor, Executive Principal and Chief Executive Prof Andy Collop, who is one of the riders, said: “This challenge is about teamwork, resilience and supporting a charity that makes a genuine difference in people’s lives here in the Forest of Dean and right across Gloucestershire.
“Goals Beyond Grass creates opportunities for people to build confidence, friendships and a sense of belonging through inclusive sport, and we’re proud to support their work.
“Hartpury’s challenge is not only about raising funds for this important cause, but also about promoting opportunities that directly benefit local people and communities across Gloucestershire.
“By supporting the ride, donors and partners will be helping to strengthen inclusive provision within the county and create more opportunities for people of all abilities to take part in sport and physical activity, something we’re passionate about at Hartpury.
“We know the route will be tough, but the cause behind it will keep us pedalling every mile.”
William Alonso, Fundraising and Events Officer at Goals Beyond Grass added: “This fundraising challenge, taken on by an amazing group of people from Hartpury, is amazing, and we are so grateful to be the lucky charity that is being supported throughout the challenge.
“Support from fundraisers like this help us to continue delivering our sessions throughout the year, for over 10,000 visitors with disabilities.
“Every donation makes a massive difference, with even just £15 helping to run an extra hour of sessions for those that need them most.”
Mel Nicholls, a long-time associate of Hartpury University and Hartpury College and a three-time Paralympian who previously competed in T34 wheelchair racing events at London 2012 and Rio 2016, said: “Everybody should have the opportunity to ride a bike and there really is a bike out there for everyone - whether two-wheeled, three or four, or whether leg, arm powered or assisted.
“As a passionate advocate of disability sport and cycling, my answer was a definite yes to taking part in Hartpury’s 170-mile cycle challenge for Goals Beyond Grass.”
The team would also like to thank the sponsors supporting the challenge: Aramark, Square One, HCR Law, EG Carter, Abi Precision Engineering, Enterprise Mobility, Two Rivers Housing and Abbey Business Interiors.
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