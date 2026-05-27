THE Old Rectory Care Home in Longhope hosted a very special party earlier this month when they celebrated not one, not two, but three 100th birthdays!
Residents Hilda Bower and Glenys Chenery were both born on May 19, 1926, while Mary Relph was born two weeks later on June 3.
The year 1926 was an illustrious one in British history, marking the birth of Princess Elizabeth - later to become Queen Elizabeth II.
All three women were treated to a joint birthday celebration which was full of party whistles that blew out.
But no party is complete without a cake, music and loved ones, and these were all out in abundance.
The Bluebird Belles provided everyone with foot tapping tunes and the party was a very happy celebration.
Glenys, who served as a code breaker at Bletchley Park enjoyed the day in company of several generations of her family and everyone was captivated by her wartime experiences.
She also explained about the dress code of being an Land Army Girl.
Her great-grandson Arlo said that his great-grandmother was awesome and added: “We are super lucky to have a woman like her still with us as she has experienced so much throughout her life.
Rosemarie Halifax, the manager of The Old Rectory said “Living in the Forest of Dean must be the secret to longevity. We are so honoured to have such wonderful residents and this has been a day to remember.”
Both Hilda and Glenys thanked everybody in attending their milestone birthdays.
Word of this incredible coincidence spread throughout the area with the women being paid a visit by television and radio journalists who were keen to reveal the centenarian’s stories.
The Old Rectory specialises in residential, dementia, and respite care and boasts unparalleled care and comfort, a cottage garden crammed with beautiful plants.
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