Hartpury University awards honorary degrees at graduation

Graham van der Lely was the third honorary degree recipient. As a former governor and Chair, he’s been a driving influence in Hartpury’s journey from an agricultural college with just 50 students to a thriving university and college with over 4,500 students – with qualification staring at A-level and diploma-level and progressing all the way through to master’s degrees and PhDs. His background in both agriculture and equine has helped to ensure Hartpury remains true to its roots as it continues to grow.