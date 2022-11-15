Hartpury University awards honorary degrees at graduation
HARTPURY University awarded three honorary degrees at its four annual graduation ceremonies earlier this month.
The university also recognised the achievements of 491 students who graduated with undergraduate and postgraduate degrees across its specialist subject areas of animal, agriculture, equine, sport and veterinary nursing.
Teaching and support staff joined students, their families, and friends for two days of celebration at Gloucester Cathedral.
Nick Gazzard was awarded an honorary degree for his remarkable community work and the creation of the Hollie Gazzard Trust, a charity he founded after the murder of his daughter by her former partner.
The trust aims to prevent similar tragedies by increasing awareness of domestic abuse and stalking. Recent projects have included helping launch the Black Country Stalking Support Service; delivering Working Without Fear a dedicated programme supporting businesses and organisations.
At Hartpury’s annual WellFest – an event dedicated to student well-being – he helped to deliver important training workshops to raise awareness around healthy relationships, sexual harassment and safeguarding.
Alfred Morris was awarded an honorary degree for his contribution to education and the vital role he played in Hartpury’s journey towards university status.
In his former role as Vice-Chancellor of the University of West of England, he worked to develop a strong partnership with Hartpury College as it was established as an Associate Faculty of UWE.
He was an early proponent of the decision to start the successful journey towards university status, achieved in 2018.
Graham van der Lely was the third honorary degree recipient. As a former governor and Chair, he’s been a driving influence in Hartpury’s journey from an agricultural college with just 50 students to a thriving university and college with over 4,500 students – with qualification staring at A-level and diploma-level and progressing all the way through to master’s degrees and PhDs. His background in both agriculture and equine has helped to ensure Hartpury remains true to its roots as it continues to grow.
Graham has given many hours of his time in supporting Hartpury Principals and Vice-Chancellors, fellow governors and senior staff, helping them to navigate the journey to one of the largest land-based colleges and more recently, a university. His voice as a member of the Association of Colleges’ Council helped to ensure issues facing land-based colleges and the wider land-based industries were heard.
Professor Andy Collop led his first graduation ceremony since taking up the post of Vice-Chancellor, CEO and Principal at Hartpury in September. He paid tribute to the honorary degree recipients and students.
“Graduation ceremonies are the perfect way to come together to recognise and celebrate hard work, dedication, and achievement, and it was a real pleasure to lead the celebrations.”
