Marilyn Cox, Chair of Coleford Town Council’s Planning Committee, is keen for people who work, live or link with Coleford to come to a workshop at The Main Place on Thursday 13 March at 6.30pm to find out more. She said, “ We use CNDP as our text book. It lays down what Coleford people want for their place in a way that works with the Planning system. We use it all the time to make our comments to FoDDC or to the Planning Inspectorate in connection with Appeals. But it is only valid to 2026, and there have been a lot of changes, which we also need to consider.