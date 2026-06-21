NHS Gloucestershire has urged the public to allow extra time for parking, due to planned works at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital.
Ten parking spaces in its Orchard car park will be out of use today (June 22) until July 8, to allow workers to excavate part of the car park to install an earth nest.
NHS Gloucestershire said upgrading the electrical infrastructure will improve the reliability and resilience of power supply across the site, helping to support critical services and future development.
An NHS Gloucestershire spokesperson said: “Please allow extra time for parking during this period and consider alternative car parks where possible.
“We appreciate your patience while these essential infrastructure upgrades are carried out. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.”
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