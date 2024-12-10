FOREST Council leaders have agreed to keep its scheme to help people struggling to pay Council Tax.
The council’s Cabinet also intends to increase the band widths in line with the consumer price inflation and to reintroduce a second adult rebate discount.
Currently, non-dependants adultts in receipt of a “passported” benefit – those to which some people are entitled to because of their entitlement to certain other benefits or tax credits – are entitled to a 25 per cent discount.
Non-dependant adults not passported with a weekly income of up to £264.99 are eligible for a 15 per cent discount.
Those with and income between £265 and £344 can get a 7.5 per cent discount.
The proposed changes are expected to have an increased cost of £77,811 for 2025/2026 based on data taken from June this year.
Cabinet member Jackie Dale (Green, Pillowell) told the meeting in Coleford she felt the support did not go far enough and said she would abstain from the vote.
“I appreciate the work that’s gone into this paper in the hours that this cabinet has spent debating whether option one or two is fairer,” she said.
“These are challenging times for local governments and yes, we need to balance budgets for us at Dean District Council. We’re very fortunate. We have a financial officer who looks after our finances with great efficiency.
“I acknowledge and I’m thankful for the exceptional support fund and the recent postcard communication to residents.
“These efforts go some way towards reaching those families most in need.
“However, I am concerned about the huge challenges facing low income households this winter, those people in desperate circumstances who need extra financial help
“I am concerned that we don’t have a system robust enough to identify those most in need.”
Cabinet approved the proposals and finance officer Andrew Knott encouraged those struggling to pay Council Tax to get in touch.
He said: “We have an exceptional support fund.
If you’re struggling to pay taxes, contact us and work with us.”
More information is available one on the council website www.fdean.gov.uk