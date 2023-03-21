In response to the devastating earthquake that recently struck Turkey and Syria, a tutor group at John Kyrle High School has organised a charity raffle to raise funds for the Disaster Emergency Committee (DEC). The students were deeply moved by the news of over 50,000 deaths and 18 million people in urgent need of shelter, food, and medical aid in the affected regions.
The raffle prize is an enticing hamper filled with Easter eggs and chocolate treats, perfect for the upcoming holiday season. Tickets are available at 50p each or £2 for a strip of five and can be purchased in the school gallery during breaks and lunchtimes or from Mrs. Morgan in room 16. The draw will take place on the last day of term, and all proceeds will go towards the DEC’s efforts to provide relief to those affected by the earthquake.
The students and staff at John Kyrle High School encourage everyone in the community to support this worthy cause by purchasing raffle tickets and making donations. More information about the charity and how the funds will be used can be found on the DEC’s website.
A heartfelt thank you goes out in advance from everyone in tutor group 9O for the support in aiding the victims of this tragic disaster.