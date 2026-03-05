A MOTORCYCLIST who died after a collision near Speech House was travelling on the wrong side of the road, a police report concluded.
Joe Parry of Cinderford died after the collision on an unclassified road off the B4226 towards Fancy Road on May Bank Holiday last year.
A 17-page report produced by Gloucestershire Police concluded it was clear from the marks left on the road that the motorcyclist had been on the wrong side of the road at the time of impact.
Inspections of the two vehicles involved in the collision found no defects in either, an inquest at Glouceser into Mr Parry’s death was told.
The police report stated the overwhelming factor in this investigation was the excessive speed of the Suzuki motorcyclist as Mr Parry entered a bend in the road immediately prior to the collision.
An investigator said that Mr Parry was travelling more than 60mph, but pointed out that the maximum safe speed for the bend was between 30 and 33mph.
He also said there was no evidence of a lack of due care or attention by the other driver, a woman in her sixties.
Police also confirmed that neither driver had suffered a medical episode.
Mr Parry and a friend had set out from Cinderford on their bikes on the day of the collision.
The inquest heard that several witnesses described the lead rider – Mr Parry – as travelling very fast and well above the speed limit.
The other driver had been exercising her dogs and was near the junction with the main road when the collision occurred.
Mr Parry, 34, rode a bike that had been adapted to be controlled with one hand after he was paralysed in 2022, which left him with no feeling or function in his left arm.
The injury would not have affected the outcome of the collision, the inquest was told.
The inquest was told that despite extensive nerve damage to his arm, Mr Parry had completed a 1,000-mile tour of Ireland during the second year of his recovery.
Dr Mathew Beasley who carried out a postmortem said that Mr Parry, a former photographic re-toucher at Superdry, had died from multiple traumatic injuries.
The toxicology reports did not reveal any drugs or other substances that could have pointed to an alternative cause of death.
Recording a conclusion of Road Trafic Collision, Gloucestershire Area Coroner Roland Wooderson said that he agreed with the investigating police officer that Mr Parry had been riding at an excessive and inappropriate speed into the bend and this was the most likely cause of the collision that resulted in the death of Mr Parry.
Malcolm White, speaking on behalf of Mr Parry’s family said that the personnel at the scene of the collision were exceptional and added: “We would like to thank the emergency services, and the investigating officer, for their due diligence and patience at this time and for their exceptional high standard of professionalism at this tragic time.”
