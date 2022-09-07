High Wye tides may see road closures
MOTORISTS and villagers have been warned that high tides will see four possible Wye Valley road closures through Tintern over the next three days.
A Monmouthshire highways spokesperson said: “We will be monitoring the situation and if necessary, will arrange for the A466 through Tintern to be closed for short periods.”
Water from the tidal Wye could first lap across the road tomorrow night (Saturday, September 10) between approximately 8.45pm and 9.15pm.
Other possible road closures could be needed on Sunday (September 11) between 9.30pm and 10pm; Monday (September 12) from 9.50am and 10.20am; and later that day between 10.10pm and 10.40pm.
The closure points will be north end at Trelleck Road, and south end at the Royal George.
“Closure times are estimated based on the forecasted tide times,” said the spokesperson.
“Natural Resources Wales will be monitoring the situation and issuing Flood Warnings as necessary. Road closures will only be temporary and when tidal water overflows onto the highway.
“The road will reopen as soon as the water has receded from the highway.”
