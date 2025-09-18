A COUNTRY estate that was home to a Wye Valley multi-millionaire businessman is up for sale for an eye-watering £12.5m – three years after his death in a tragic yachting accident off the Sardinian coast, involving a boat owned by former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlosconi.
Cubberley House and its estate, at Hom Green between Ross and Walford,was home to Dean Kronsbein – a friend of Walford-based Grand Tour presenter Richard Hammond. and owner of local business Ultrafilter Medical, which distributed millions of masks during Covid.
With a long history dating back to the 13th century, the grand Regency-styled mansion is a journey through the centuries, offering a legacy of nobility and timeless luxury, having been owned by the 5th Duke of Beaufort and his descendants.
It was rebuilt in 1968 and previous to Mr Kronsbein and his family moving there, had been the home of international singing star Roger Whittaker.
Mr Kronsbein was a Bentley car enthusiast and held vintage car conventions at Cubberley,
Last October, eight of his classic cars went under the auctioneer’s hammer, a collection that included a Land Rover built for Queen Elizabeth II, a 1951 Land Rover Series I ‘Reborn’, a 1967 Rolls Royce Phantom V, a 1942 Ford Army jeep with trailer and four post-war Bentleys.
The posthumous sale fetched £1,358,300, although the 1952 Bentley Mk V, valued at £325,000, failed to sell.
Mr Kronsbein died in a yachting accident off the coast of Italy in July 2022, when his 70ft yacht Amore hit the rocks off Porto Cervo.
His wife Sabine and daughter Sophia were also injured in the incident when the luxury boat they were sailing on swerved to avoid a collision with the Sweet Dragon motor cruiser, owned by Berlusconi, who has himself since passed away.
A huge car fan, he often appeared at Richard Hammond’s Smallest Cog garage at Rotherwas in Hereford, and appeared on the show.
After his death, Mr Hammond paid tribute to him saying he really was a larger-than-life character and added: “Dean was a kind-hearted, jovial person who wished for others to have a good time when they were around him.
“I just can’t believe I won’t see him again in his colourful waistcoat and looking at his pocket watch – the last time I saw him was at a party he hosted.”
The sale of the Cubberley estate which spans 110 acres and was celebrated as the ‘House of the Century’ for its extraordinary blend of historic charm and modern sophistication, also includes Aylesmarsh Cottage, The Lodge, as well as the period office block, the Wellbeing Centre, stables and clock tower, plus a second garage, a gate house and a shed.
Agents Knight Frank state that with expansive family suites, guest accommodations, and breathtaking views over formal gardens and open countryside, Cubberley House offers an unrivalled blend of privacy, prestige, and timeless beauty.
The agent adds that it is a truly distinguished residence, capturing the very essence of refined country living in the heart of England.
