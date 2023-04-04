With the Romans gone, Britain went into the period we used to call “the Dark Ages”. The area around Bromsash, by now known as Archenfield, was at first controlled by the British / Welsh, but as Anglo-Saxon influence spread, the Kingdom of Mercia became the dominant power in this area, until Alfred the Great unified the land not controlled by the Danes. Alfred’s daughter Æthelflæd was ruling the sub-kingdom of Mercia when in either 914 or 917 a group of Viking mercenaries came on a raid. Setting out from Brittany, they sailed up the Severn estuary and set about pillaging the land and taking hostages. One of these was “Cyfeiliog, the bishop of Archenfield” (this is what the writers of the Anglo-Saxon Chronicle call him, he was actually Bishop of Llandaff), subsequently ransomed by the King (Æthelflæd’s brother Edward) for the huge sum of forty pounds.