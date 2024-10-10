FOREST planners have given the go-ahead for a holiday units on site at Blaisdon.
The proposal to put a shepherd's hut at Brook Cottage had met with local opposition.
The shepherd‚'s hut will be three metres tall, 5.4 metres long and 2.4 metres, with a footprint of 12.96m2.
The application was partly retrospective as the hut and concrete pad had already been constructed.
Blaisdon Parish Council along with 14 residents objected to the scheme.
They raised concerns over flooding, parking, nuisance along with the impact it will have on the village and environment.
Blaisdon resident Emily Boait, spoke on behalf of neighbours who objected “wholeheartedly” against the proposals.
She said the application was made on May 10 and ground construction work for electricity and water to the shepherds hut began later that month.
Dr Boait said it was advertised to rent on AirBnB on July 16.
“The outdoor hut tub is adjacent to the next door property and was occupied on a near daily basis by holiday makers this summer,” Dr Boait said.
“The use of the outdoor area has significantly changed from being our neighbours to being strangers.
“This will increase with more holiday let capacity.‚”
Retrospective planning for a “quiet” first floor holiday let was approved last year.
Concerns of overlooking as she “can see through the glazed doors from her seven year-old son‚'s bedroom.”
Many villagers are also concerned andt flooding and parking problems at the site.
During the debate, Cllr Jacob Sanders (Lab, Cinderford West) raised concerns over the car parking spaces.
“There isn’t enough parking and it is not going to be possible to provide enough,”he said.
But Cllr Clayton Williams (Con, Hartpury and Redmarley) proposed approving the scheme in line with the officers’ recommendation. “as it follows planning law”, he said.
This was seconded by Cllr Richard Burton (Green, Newnham) and the committee voted to approve the plans by three votes in favour, three abstentions and two against.
Chairman Dave Wheeler (Green, Newland and Sling) said the committee did not look “ecstatic” with the decision.