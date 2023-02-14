THE Forest Council has received a grant of more than £300,000 from the UK Government to help prevent homelessness in the district.
The council says it will use the Homeless Prevention Grant, which comes from the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, to reduce the need for expensive short-term, emergency accommodation and minimise uncertainty for individuals and families.
In the year ahead, the council will provide assistance in addressing rent arrears, help to source alternative accommodation and provide mediation to prevent homelessness.
It will also provide funding support for cash deposits, fees and payments of rent in advance where needed, as well as payments to help households make their new accommodation liveable.
The allocation of £314,777 covers the next two financial years.
Councillor Claire Vaughan, cabinet member for housing, said: “A stable home is essential to wellbeing and is the foundation for a successful and happy life.
"Last year, our housing team helped over 180 households that were threatened with homelessness to either stay in their homes or find an alternative home.
"The housing team also arranged over 150 emergency or temporary accommodation placements across the district.
“We are committed to minimising disruption and uncertainty for families, reducing incidences of rough sleeping and ensuring that temporary accommodation for families is used as a last resort.”