Plans to build 30 homes near an intensive poultry farm in Bream have been rejected amid concerns over “disgusting smells”.
The Forest Council considered the proposals to develop the plot of just under three acres north of the B4231 on the approach from Lydney.
Developers wanted permission to build up to 30 homes on the site and their outline scheme included means of access into the site and associated highway access and infrastructure.
However, officers recommended rejecting the plans as the applicant had not demonstrated that future residents would not be affected by bad smells from the nearby Tree Tops Farm.
They also said building homes near the farm could lead to more complaints.
Sion Bayliss, spoke on behalf of concerned residents, and called on the development management committee to reject the scheme on February 11.
He said residents have suffered odour problems emanating from the farm for years and dozens of complaints had been raised about the poultry unit some 200 yards away since 2017.
“I’m an avid gardener, and I’ve had many days ruined for not being able to access my garden due to the disgusting smell and my concerns over its impact on our health,” he said.
“It’s particularly bad in the summer months when we come outside or even open our windows to cool the house down with the ingress of the smell into the property.”
He also raised concerns over flooding and said his property had been flooded twice over the last three years.
And he said local freemining maps and the Deputy Gaveller confirmed mines run directly beneath the site.
Stuart Leaver, the agent speaking on behalf of the applicant Powells, called on the committee to approve the scheme.
He said it would deliver much-needed affordable homes in a sustainable location.
“The site presents a logical, suitable extension to the village contributing to the district’s housing needs while ensuring compliance with national planning policies.”
He said a “robust and professional” odour impact assessment concluded odour levels at the site were within “acceptable parameters”.
Alan Grant, speaking on behalf of West Dean Parish Council, said the proposals were outside the settlement boundary. “
The closeness to a chicken farm means, many times throughout the year, it quite simply stinks.
“This is backed up by the number of complaints over the years.
It’s surely unacceptable to subject more people to this?”
He also said there is a strong likelihood of underground iron workings which could lead to sinkholes.
Councillor Jacob Sanders (Lab, Cinderford West) proposed approving the proposals and said the need for housing outweighed the officers’ concerns.
This was seconded by Cllr Patrick Kyne (Lab, Coleford).
A subsequent proposal to reject the scheme by Cllr John Francis (Ind, Huntley and Longhope) and seconded by Cllr Richard Burton (Green, Newnham) was successful with five for the recommendation, two against with two abstentions.