PLANS to build 1,300 new homes in Lydney could worsen flooding in the town in the future a councillor has warned.
The Forest of Dean District Council’s draft local plan - the blueprint for development in the district until 2041 - has singled out Lydney as the place where most new homes will be built but Alan Preest, a longstanding county and district councillor for the town, says too many houses have been built in the area already.
“We can’t just keep building houses,” he said.
“It’s common sense, I cannot understand how plans for housing keep getting approval. They are impacting the local flood management schemes.
Cllr Preest raised his concerns at Gloucestershire County Council’s environment scrutiny committee meeting held last week.
He said water firms should have more of a saying in the planning process.
“I’ve seen my town in Lydney, pretty well destroyed in a few areas this last week,” he said.
“I’m faced with a lot of anger in Lydney. I’m faced with an authority in the Forest of Dean which is blinded by housing numbers.
Local Plan cabinet member Sid Phelps (G, Lydbrook) said he understood the concerns over potential new housing in Lydney given the recent flood damage caused in the town.
But he said the local plan had been put together after extensive research to ensure that there was no increased risk of flooding with new developments.
“With the recent damage caused to properties and businesses in Lydney, I understand the concern over potential development in the area,” he said.
“However, the draft local plan, ‘Our Plan’, has been put together following extensive research of the area, as well as conversations with partners, organisations and residents to ensure that there is no increased risk of flooding with any new development.
‘Our Plan’ states that areas at risk from flooding are unsuitable for most development and measures need to be taken by any new development to allow for changes such as rising sea levels and extreme weather. It also details that all new developments must ensure that flood risk is not increased elsewhere.