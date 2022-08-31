Housing association retains rating
Two Rivers Housing has maintained its G1/V1 ratings for the 19th consecutive year following an in-depth assessment by the Regulator of Social Housing.
The Newent-based housing association, which provides more than 4,400 homes to families in the Forest of Dean and surrounding areas, received confirmation of the decision on August 31 2022.
The Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) has been meeting with the Two Rivers Housing Board and leadership team over the last few weeks to make its assessment and determine the associations rating.
The result means the housing provider has maintained the highest ratings from the Regulator for the last 19 years. Remaining within the G1 and V2 or above ratings for governance and viability is important. It means the Regulator is confident Two Rivers Housing is financially strong, well governed, provides Value for Money to its tenants and understands and manages its risks effectively.
Garry King, chief executive at Two Rivers Housing, said: ‘‘The final result is a testament to the hard work and dedication of each and every person working at Two Rivers Housing. So, I’d like to say a huge thank you and well done to everyone for achieving this fantastic result.”
“We are delighted with the result of the recent in-depth assessment conducted by the Regulator, particularly given the disruption to services and the challenges bought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Maintaining our ratings at the highest level reinforces our commitment to being a strong, sustainable organisation, that will be able to provide warm, safe, affordable, homes to thousands of families for many years to come.
“The decision from the Regulator, gives us a great foundation to build from, as we continue to focus on creating a great customer experience and improving the way we work to better enable our team to support our tenants through the current cost-of-living crisis.
