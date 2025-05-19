The Forest of Dean's motorists will have nine road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And four of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:
• A40, from 8pm October 29 2024 to 6am August 22 2025, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A40 both directions Dixton Roundabout to Whitchurch junction, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
And a further eight closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• M4, from 9pm May 19 to 6am May 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 21 to 23 Prince of Wales bridge inc, junction 22 entry slip road carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via M48 westbound, For M49 northbound, traffic diversion via M4 eastbound to junction 20, M5 southbound, junction 16 exit slip, M5 northbound, M4 westbound and M48.
• M4, from 9pm May 19 to 6am May 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 23 to 22 Prince of Wales Bridge carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via M48 eastbound to M4, junction 21.
• M5, from 8pm May 20 to 6am May 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 northbound, junction 12 dedicated left hand entry slip lane closed from the A430 eastbound, - for electrical works, diversion via - Quedgeley Interchange.
• A40, from 9pm May 20 to 6am May 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A449 northbound, Over Ross to Travellers Rest, Lane closure and diversion for maintenance works.
• M48, from midnight, to 6am on May 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M48 Both Directions, junction 1 to 2 Severn Bridge lane closure for structure maintenance works.
• A40, from 9am May 27 to 5pm May 28, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 Dursley Cross to A4136, traffic lights for carriageway repair/ inspection.
• A40, from 9pm May 28 to 6am May 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 both directions Huntley to A4136 - multiway signals for electrical works.
• A449, from 9pm May 30 to 6am May 31, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M50 eastbound, junction 4 to junction 2, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.