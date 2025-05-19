• M4, from 9pm May 19 to 6am May 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 21 to 23 Prince of Wales bridge inc, junction 22 entry slip road carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via M48 westbound, For M49 northbound, traffic diversion via M4 eastbound to junction 20, M5 southbound, junction 16 exit slip, M5 northbound, M4 westbound and M48.