HUNDREDS turned out for the annual Monmouth Remembrance parade and service today (Sunday, November 10).
The parade featuring some 300 servicemen and women, veterans, civic leaders, representatives of the emergency services, schools, scouts and guides and other groups formed up in Agincourt Square in front of the Shire Hall bedecked in poppies at 10.30am.
It then moved out along Priory Street, watched by hundreds, before turning right down Monk Street, and past the town library to the memorial at St James’ Square where the two-minute silence was observed, prayers said and wreaths laid.
Wreaths cover the base of the Monmouth war memorial (Beacon)