A rare opportunity has arisen to take on a job unique to the Forest of Dean
The Deputy Gaveller acts as the Monarch’s representative and maintains the official register of freeminers and is responsible for the administration and collection of mineral royalties from the worked gales.
A gale is an area within the Hundred of St. Briavels and may cover coal, stone, iron ore and ochre which is worked by a freeminer.
Dan Howell has stepped down from the role to become a mines inspector.
Kevin Stannard Deputy Surveyor for the Forest of Dean said:
“The role of Deputy Gaveller is a unique position that exists only in the Forest of Dean.
“The postholder is responsible for the administration of the 1833 Dean Forest (Mines) Act, as altered by subsequent legislation, across the Forest and the Hundred of St Briavels.
“The role has fallen vacant as the previous post holder has moved to become one of HM Principal Inspectors of Mines, a testament to the practical knowledge of mining the post requires.”
“Day to day the role serves as an active liaison with individual mine owners and operators, the Freeminers Association, Forest of Dean Cave and Mines Rescue Group, and the Forest of Dean Caves Conservation and Access Group to foster effective and safe relationships to reduce risk of underground accidents and incidents.
“Whilst also keeping to tradition by attending HM Verderers Court each quarter, reporting on mineral interests within the Forest. As well as looking after the vast and well-maintained archive of historical documents and plans.”
Forestry England holds the historical responsibility of administering and monitoring all mining within the Hundred of St Briavels via the Deputy Gaveller.