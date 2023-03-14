PUPILS from Huntley C of E Primary School braved the wintery temperatures last week to lend their voice to this year’s Great Big School Clean campaign.
Supported by Forest of Dean District Council’s street wardens, a team of twenty-five pupils from Huntley’s new Eco Committee and their School Council took part in a walkabout around the village, collecting up pieces of litter as they went.
The Great Big School Clean is the annual flagship event of environmental charity, Keep Britain Tidy, specifically aimed at school-aged children and is the sister-campaign to the national Great British Spring Clean.
The campaign encourages young people from across the country to get involved in clearing up around where they live to benefit the environment, protect wildlife and provide cleaner, tidier streets.
Ella Curtis, Head Teacher of Huntley Primary School, said: “The children were very excited about the prospect of going litter picking with the Council’s street warden team and while on the day it may have felt a little more of a ‘winter clean’ than a ‘spring clean,’ they were definitely all up for the challenge and well-prepared for the weather.
“The students have a strong awareness of the problems facing our planet and our newly formed Eco Committee are very keen to put forward their own ideas for tackling these issues. We are working towards the national Eco-schools award through interventions we are putting in place to make a difference in our school.
“The litter pick is a positive way for them to make a difference in their own community.”
Prior to heading out on their litter pick, pupils from Years 3 to 6 had the opportunity to learn more about the problems associated with litter at a school assembly and share their thoughts.
Councillor Richard Leppington, cabinet member for finance and waste at the district council, said: “It’s fantastic how many of our local schools are getting behind this year’s event. If more would like to join in, the Council’s street wardens are on hand to assist them.
“However, it’s not just our younger generations that can get involved.
“Residents and community groups can get in touch with us and we will support them through loaning out equipment and picking up bags of collected litter, either from a pre-agreed location in the case of larger litter picks, or from the kerbside, just so long as the bags put out beside the refuse bin display one of our litter stickers.”