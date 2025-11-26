A SEX pest teaching support assistant who groped a colleague at work and said “I can give a good massage” has been struck off by the education watchdog.
The Fitness to Practise Committee of the Education Workforce Council (EWC) found allegations of ‘unacceptable professional conduct’ proven against school learning support worker Jason King while he was employed at Caldicot School between 2022 and 2024.
King failed to attend the remote hearing, but the panel found he had acted towards one colleague, referred to as ‘Witness A’, in a manner that was inappropriate and unwanted in February 2023, by making the massage comment and groping their nipples and genitals.
He also sent an inappropriate and unsolicited text or WhatsApp message in June 2023, and over a period of a year acted inappropriately to them, commenting on what Witness A was wearing, and tickling or attempting to tickle them.
Between February 2023 and April 2024, the panel ruled that he had also acted inappropriately to a woman colleague ‘Witness B’, making sexualised comments about her figure, touching her waist, picking her up, dancing with her and swinging her around, and saying “have you been laid yet?” or words to that effect.
In or around October 2023, he said to Witness A how much he wanted to kiss them, attempted to kiss them and then said: “I’ve been wanting to do this for a while. I need to shake off this feeling I have for you.”
The panel also found that on October 26, 2023, he had grabbed Witness A’s waist and rubbed his hands on their waist.
It also determined that his conduct was sexual in nature and sexually motivated.
He was indefinitely removed from the Register of Education Practitioners in the category of school learning support worker, and cannot make an application for restoration for five years.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.