A FOREST of Dean youth theatre has been accepted to be part of the National Theatre’s Youth ‘Connections’ programme.
‘Connections’ is the National Theatre’s annual, nationwide youth theatre festival. It has run for 31 years and it celebrates the creative talent of young people. ‘Connections’ commissions a selection of new plays for young people to perform.
The youngsters of Found in the Forest Youth Theatre, led by covering Artistic Director Chez Dunford, will be looking to showcase their skills with a performance of Kirsty Housley’s ‘Macbeth Macbeth Macbeth Macbeth Macbeth’.
Chez Dunford said: “This is a prestigious opportunity for our Found in the Forest Theatre group and we are delighted to be chosen to perform Kirsty Housley’s new play at our home venue, as well as taking the piece to The Swan Theatre in Worcester.
“If we are then chosen to go on with the piece alongside other chosen youth theatre groups and schools drama departments, we could even get the chance to perform at Manchester’s Lowry Theatre”.
Found in the Forest Youth Theatre continues to highlight its strength and talent under Chez’s leadership, while the group’s home of the Wesley Arts Centre has increasingly become a more professional-looking theatre following building works and modernisation.
It now invites audiences to see the premiere of its ‘Connections’ theatre show on Saturday, March 14 and Sunday, March 15, and also invites young talent to join them.
Chez said: “If there are any budding actors in the local area that want to join the group in January for this exciting opportunity to be part of the National Theatre’s Connection Programme, get in touch to arrange an audition!.”
The group are also fundraising for extra rehearsals, and to help pay for a costume and set designer.
You can contact the Youth Theatre to discuss joining, auditioning, or to help fundraise by emailing [email protected]
