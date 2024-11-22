DO you yearn for a nice secluded country property with land? Perhaps you’re looking for a period house in the country.
The Elms,tucked away up on a hillside in the Forest of Dean, could well fit the bill.
The detached, four-bedroom Victorian house appears to have everything going for it if isolation is your bag.
There is its secluded peaceful position high on Bell Hill, near the ancient village of Lydbrook. Its two acres of land consisting of a pair of fields and some woodland, gardens, the vegetable plot, its stream and not forgetting the orchard.
The house itself has three reception rooms, a kitchen, utility boot room with four bedrooms and a bathroom. And all this is wrapped up with views across the stunning Gloucestershire countryside.
What more could you want? Well maybe vehicular access? But that’s just a detail. And may well add to the appeal of The Elms.
The house is so secluded that it can only be reached on foot from a nearby lane which is linked to a main road. But, as that is just a minute’s walk away, it hardly seems a problem
Angie Davey, of South Wales-based Paul Fosh Auctions who are selling the property, said: “If it’s seclusion, peace and quiet that you’re looking for then The Elms may well be the one for you. It’s in a gorgeous location, has plenty of land and loads of period features.
“Although the house needs to be accessed on foot it’s just a minute from the lane and connecting road which may well add to the attraction and its secluded appeal to some.
“Given its stunning location near tourist attractions within the Forest of Dean, the bustling market towns of Ross on Wye and Monmouth along with outdoor pursuits in the Wye Valley, an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB), the property could make an ideal family home or a holiday let investment.
“Alternatively, the property could be let to tenants and we anticipate a rental of approximately £1,400pcm for the house.”
Although Lydbrook is a small village it has a rich industrial history and occupies a steep sided valley leading to the river Wye. It is recognised as an ideal base for walking, cycling and enjoying the river with direct access to launch canoes from the car park.
'The Old House', in the village, which dates from the 15th century was at one time home to the famous actress Sarah Siddons.
“Lydbrook is an ideal location for outdoor pursuits being very close to Symonds Yat. A cycle path runs through the village and there are many good walks. Lydbrook is about four miles from Coleford and Cinderford and seven from Ross-on-Wye and Monmouth. Nearby villages include Ruardean, Brierley and English Bicknor.”
The Elms, which is listed with a guide price of £194,000, is included in a catalogue of some eighty properties which are to be sold online at Paul Fosh Auctions which starts from 12 noon on Tuesday, December 10 and ends from 5pm on Thursday, December 12.