The report, published by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS), concluded that “Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service needs to do more to improve how it keeps people safe from fire and other risks, and how it promotes the right values, culture and diversity within its workforce”.
It also said: “While GFRS has made some improvements, there has been a lack of progress since the previous inspection and more changes are needed. In particular, the service needs to improve its arrangements for inspecting buildings and taking action to make sure staff and the people in the buildings are safe.”
His Majesty’s Inspector of Fire and Rescue Services Roy Wilsher said: “We have concerns about the performance of Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service in keeping people safe and secure from fire and other risks.
“Despite the service’s intent and considerable effort, we were disappointed to see that it hasn’t made the progress we expected since our last inspection in 2021.
“We are concerned that the service’s departments don’t always work together very well, and we saw occasions when the service was more focused on trying to increase output instead of reducing the greatest risk to the public.
“While the service has deteriorated in some areas since our last inspection, we recognise there have also been some improvements, which the service should take encouragement from. We will continue to work closely with the service and its leadership team to review the progress it’s making.”
GFRS said that they recognise areas that need improvement and are pleased with progress the service has been making.
Cllr Dave Norman, cabinet member with responsibility for fire, said: “I am pleased that it has been recognised that the Service has made progress since the last inspection and has laid important foundations that it must continue to build upon.
“Inspectors acknowledged progress in the areas of concern in relation culture, as well as equality, diversity and inclusion and actions are in place to address the additional cause of concern for how we use fire regulations to protect the public.
“Gloucestershire County Council has also committed £10.9million of funding over the next three years to support the work of the service, making sure crews have the best possible fire engines and lifesaving equipment. We remain committed to making sure the service improves in line with the report’s findings and that firefighters have what they need to protect local communities.”
Mark Preece, Chief Fire Officer for GFRS, said: “I welcome the encouragement and improvements acknowledged by HMICFRS and accept the findings of the report. We are making progress but it will take time for all of the positive work we are doing to bed in fully.
“It was positive to see recognition within the report in the improvements in staff engagement, new workplace charter, people plan and evolved vision for the Service.
“The HMICFRS survey of our workforce showed increasing confidence to provide feedback to senior leaders and over 90% of the workforce felt that they were treated with dignity and respect at work.
“Whilst there is still much to do, communities can remain confident that if they ever need our fire and rescue service in an emergency, we will be there for them.
“I am proud of the hard work and commitment our firefighters, staff and volunteers have shown towards improving our Service. This important groundwork will now support and drive our continuing improvement journey.”