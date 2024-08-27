Professor Brian Duerden CBE, Church Warden and Treasurer to the Friends at St Mary and St Peter, said: “The PCC is delighted with the news of the generous grant from the National Churches Trust which will enable us to press on with this much needed upgrade to the church. This project has taken many years to get to this point and we are all excited that the church can be made accessible and available, with facilities, for future generations. The open space, which will be available having removed the pews from the North Aisle, will make a large and welcoming space both for the congregation but also for the wider community of Tidenham and for hosting concerts and other events.”