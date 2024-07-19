HEALTH chief Ingrid Barker has been appointed as one of four new Deputy Lieutenants (DLs) for Gloucestershire.
Mrs Barker, who lives at Dymock, is currently the Joint Chair of the two Bristol Hospital NHS Trusts, University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust, and North Bristol NHS Trust.
She is also a governor at the University of Gloucestershire, a qualified social worker and manages a small farm under Countryside Stewardship.
She said: “Delighted and honoured to be joining the Gloucestershire Lieutenancy Team as Deputy Lieutenant.
“I’m looking forward to working with my new colleagues to promote collaboration and inclusion in our communities across Gloucestershire and South Gloucestershire.”
Previously, Ingrid was a Trustee for NHS Providers for 8 years - elected to represent Community Trusts across England.
She served as a governor at Hartpury University and as a Chair of governors at Ribston Hall High School in Gloucester, and established a service for young homeless people in central London. She was also Regional Director of mental health charity MIND.
Her new role will be to assist the Lord-Lieutenant, principally during Royal visits and other engagements to the county.
Gloucestershire Lieutenancy said: “We are delighted to announce the appointment of 4 new Deputy Lieutenants, Ingrid Barker, Richard Bradley, Revd Tim Hastie-Smith and Mickey Morrissey. They all share our passion for promoting and celebrating the achievements of people in Gloucestershire and South Gloucestershire”.
Lord-Lieutenant, Edward Gillespie OBE said: “It is a real privilege to welcome four exceptional people to our Lieutenancy. I am sure each one of them will make a substantial contribution to the many communities that make this such a wonderful place to live, learn and work.
“The role of Deputy Lieutenant is entirely honorary and normally continues until the age of 75. Following several recent retirements, the new appointments bring the total number of Deputy Lieutenants in Gloucestershire to 31.”
DLs are expected to promote voluntary service and to take an interest in local business, industry and the social life of the county. They will also participate at Citizenship Ceremonies where individuals become British Citizens.