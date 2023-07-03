Vaga Probus Club member, William Hazelton, recently journeyed his fellow members through the enchanting history of Ireland. His narrative travelled northward from the County of Limerick up the western coast of Ireland, entwining locations with both anecdotal and historical tales.
Reaching Donegal, his narrative veered eastwards into Northern Ireland, concluding with an impressive overview of Lough Neagh, the largest freshwater lake in the UK. Hazelton's presentation expertly captured the spirit of the Irish people and the nation, demonstrating the significant role history plays in shaping a modern state.
Vaga Probus Club, a Ross-based men's group that holds meetings twice a month, enthusiastically welcomed this engaging second instalment of Hazelton's brief history of Ireland. The club fosters an environment that encourages intellectual stimulation through such informative talks, cultivating a sense of camaraderie amongst members.
Vaga Probus extends a warm welcome to visitors interested in participating or delivering a talk on any intriguing subject. Interested individuals are invited to contact the club's secretary via [email protected] for more details. Information about the club's activities and upcoming meetings can be found on their website www.vaga-probus-ross.org.uk.