FESTIVE revellers showed plenty of get up and glow on Friday night as Monmouth's annual Christmas Lantern parade lit up the town.
Hundreds joined the parade up the high street from Monnow Bridge to Agincourt Square, led by Santa on his sleigh as festive music filled the air.
Postponed from two weeks ago due to Storm Darragh, nothing could blow away the enthusiasm this time, as an incredible array of lanterns proved a sparkling prelude to the big day.
Our film of the parade and festivities captures the magical night in the town's calendar.