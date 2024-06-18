Nothing could stop St Briavels Carnival – not even e rain, thunder, hail and lightning .
A spokeswoman for the event on Saturday (June 15) said: “We had a brilliant day and the floats and fancy dress competitors assembled on the Tump to be judged by Linda Gabaldoni and Karen Jones and the procession made their way through the village to the Playing Fields led by the Forest Thump Samba band and Stuart Reid in his 1930 Model A Ford car.
“The standard of floats and fancy dress was exceptional and our thanks go to all entrants for the preparation, effort and hard work that is involved.
“It was a tremendous turn out for such a small village and we know how much the children really enjoy taking part.” +
First prize in the float section – and the Edward Page Cup – was the St Briavels School endangered animals walking float.
Second and winner of the Dyke Stephens Cup was Kids Take Over the Circus featuring children from around the village
The St Briavels Schools Sunflowers group was third with their Save Our Seas float which also won the Janet Parry Cup.
The St Briavels WI as Olympic-themed entry featured a genuine Olympic Torch with who carried through a Devon village on the 2012 relay. It won best team effort and the John Charlton Cup.
The best duo was Kate Hardinge and Bella Barnett as Minions and Janice Lightly’s Viking outfit was best novelty.
Jane Hall’s costume, based on a news story about a woman being attacked by a bird, was most creative costume.
The most environmentally friendly costume was Toby Watson’s Egyptian tortoise.
There was music from Lydney Training Band and St Briavels School Choir
The spokeswoman said: “Special thanks to our committee, volunteers and helpers, sponsors and those who donated raffle prizes.