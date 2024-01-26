IT’S time to man the barricades as talented students at Monmouth Comprehensive School perform hit musical Les Miserables.
There will be four evening performances (7pm) from Wednesday, January 31, to Saturday, February 3, and one matinee (2pm) on the Saturday.
A story of redemption and love, Les Mis is set against the backdrop of the Second French Revolution.
Do You Hear The People Sing? from the film of Les Miserables.
Jean Valjean is released from years of unjust imprisonment, but finds nothing in store for him but mistrust and mistreatment.
He breaks his parole in hopes of starting a new life, initiating a lifelong struggle for redemption as he is relentlessly pursued by police inspector Javert, who refuses to believe Valjean can change his ways.
Finally, during the Paris student uprising of 1832, Javert must confront his ideals after Valjean spares his life and saves that of the student revolutionary who has captured the heart of Valjean’s adopted daughter.
Packed with hit songs like Bring Him Home, I Dreamed A Dream, Who Am I and One Day More, the show packs an emotional wallop, and the school’s performers and stage technicians can’t wait for curtain’s up.
A few tickets are still available at tickesource.co.uk.