Monmouth Rugby Club held its Annual Awards night on Saturday, recognising 1st XV and Druids players, together with club volunteers, for some outstanding contributions over the previous nine months.
Following a hugely successful five-day tour of Prague the previous week, players were eager to reminisce about both the season and the trip to the Czech capital, which has made this group of local boys a very close, tight knit bunch.
Head coach Chay Billen preceded the presentations by briefing the squad on pre-season training plans and that 35 players are expected at the testing day on June 24.
The key winners for the 1st XV were Jack Edwards (Player of the Year), Harry Johnson (Players’ Player of the Year), Dan Dunmore (Most Promising), Cory Harper (Young Player) and Luke Hunter (Veteran).
Bob Prewett presented the Druids awards, with Jack Howells securing Player of the Year, Ieuan Frost receiving Most Promising and Luke Brooks getting the largest cheer of the evening as he picked up both Players’ Player and the Jacob Picken Memorial Award for going above and beyond for the team.
Several players also received club ties in recognition of playing a significant number of games.
Other awards were issued to Chairman of Young Rugby, Stuart Patterson, who won Clubman of the Year, and Gareth Roberts, who received the Chairman’s Award.
A superb evening was rounded off as players were joined by partners to sing and dance the night away to the carefully selected tunes of DJ Ollie Scriven and his beat box.
Pre-season games for the diary are: Ledbury, away on Friday 4th August, then home games v Abertillery on Saturday 12th August and Berry Hill (Sedge Memorial ) on Saturday 26th August.