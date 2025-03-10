Smiths Auctions are now busy setting up for their forthcoming Antiques and Collectables sale on March 27-8. The sale has a wide selection of jewellery and gold including a good range of attractive antique jewellery which is particularly popular with the London trade at present. Perfect pieces for eager collectors include a dainty Victorian emerald, pearl and ruby cluster ring as well as a Victorian opal and old cut diamond ring – both expected to make around £200/£300 each.
For those who prefer the clean lines of modern jewellery there are a number of very wearable pieces such as a classic diamond set tear drop pendant estimated at £500/£700 whilst an unusual yellow diamond cluster is expected to make £300/£500.
A range of interesting silver plated items includes an unusual early 20th century silver plated boxing trophy in the form of an old style boxer poised in his shorts. This should prove extra popular because the plaque on the plinth base has never been engraved. Estimated at £60/£80 it could well do far better on the day if a number of sporting collectors are interested. Other interesting plated items include a fabulous oval swivel top breakfast stand – perfect for keeping one’s bacon and eggs warm if the butler brings them up from the kitchen a little too early! On a similar theme of elegant past times there are tea kettles, spoon warmers (to keep the tablespoons nice and warm) and a pair of scrolling candlesticks with integral posy vases.
Another fascinating item which came in from a WI talk in Chepstow is a very rare silk theatre programme for the Theatre Royal in Barbados. In fantastic condition it is hard to believe the date of 1819 – making it over two hundred years old. It has been kept safe in an exquisite silk floral embroidered handkerchief case and is estimated at £150/£200. The production has been given the patronage of the Governor of Barbados Lord Combermere and includes an opera called ‘The Cabinet.’ This is followed by a Musical Farce as well as a ‘Hornpipe danced in the manner of a Scotsman by Mr Spread and a Spanish Dance by Mrs Spread’! It sounds like it was a very jolly evening and Smiths are convinced the programme will provide another winning performance on the auction day.
A full selection of silver includes some perfect gift ideas such as a heart form photograph frame, Victorian scent bottles, pretty dressing table boxes and a small group of modern silver items by Leslie Gordon Durbin. Durbin was an apprentice to the famous Arts and Crafts silversmith Omar Ramsden whose distinctive and opulent designs have won him worldwide fame and a huge and devoted fan base. Durbin also worked in the Arts and Crafts style and was particularly popular during the 1950’s and 60’s. His work is always of the highest quality and he was patronized by the Royal Family and other prestigious organisations. Amongst other items Smiths are selling a fabulous elongated oval dish with a quirky pelican motif to centre estimated at £600/£800.
The sale also includes a wide range of collectables, paintings and furniture and the fully illustrated catalogue sale will go online from March 21 with viewing on March 25-26 between 10am-5pm. Please visit www.smithsnewentauctions for further information or telephone 01531 821776