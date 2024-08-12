A last minute consignment of antique jewellery provided some of the other highlights of the sale including an eye catching antique enamel and gilt snake form bangle set with diamonds which sold for £1,900 to the trade. From the same vendor a Victorian gold necklace with enamel snake pendant set pearls and garnets also attracted trade bidders and made £1,550. An extensive selection of antique and modern gold jewellery met with a furor of competitive bidding, with many items far exceeding their estimated prices.