FOREST of Dean’s Perrygrove Railway Adventure near Coleford is recruiting volunteers aged 18 or over to support their family-owned attraction.
The attraction’s owners say no prior experience is necessary, and commitments are flexible. Volunteers can attend scheduled days as frequently or infrequently as it suits them.
The volunteer program offers opportunities in gardening and grounds maintenance, general maintenance and railway operations, along with odd jobs.
David Nelson, owner of the railway, explains: "Running a railway is a labour of love and an expensive business so the support of volunteers is really appreciated not just at our railways but at many heritage railways around the country - especially as we celebrate the 200th Anniversary of Railways this year!"
Martin Bott, Volunteers Manager, said: "We have volunteers of all ages and backgrounds. Everyone chooses activities that suit them best, with full training provided. Plus, there's always plenty of tea and cake!"
Volunteers have previously praised Perrygrove Railway for its opportunities to meet new people and develop their skills.
One volunteer said: "Joining the team has been incredibly rewarding. "I've learned new skills, made friends, and there's something special about seeing families enjoy an attraction you've helped create."
Perrygrove Railway Adventure is a popular venue which offers visitors multiple train rides alongside play areas aimed at children under 10. Play areas include treehouses in the treetops, an indoor Twilight Village, ride on tractors, tunnel maze, swings and den building.
It runs events throughout the year including ‘Meet the Tractors’, Teddy Bears Picnic, Halloween-free in October, Kids free November and Christmas at Perrygrove.
There is also a café onsite which sells coffee, cakes, local ice cream, sandwiches and pastries.
Anyone interested in volunteering at Perrygrove Railway can email [email protected] for more information or to arrange a no obligation initial visit.