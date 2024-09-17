The Lower Wye Ramblers invite you to join them on Sunday, September 22 for an 8.5-mile moderate-plus walk starting at 10 am from the lay-by on Stowfield Road, Lower Lydbrook, opposite the entrance to Lydbrook Football Club (Grid reference: SO 58984 17488 Nearest postcode: GL17 9PB what3words: stealing.visitors.streamers). As the title suggests, this walk involves ascending Coppett Hill twice, once in the morning and again in the afternoon using different lanes and footpaths. Coppett Hill affords spectacular views of the Welsh hills as well as the nearby valleys and, of course, the River Wye. At the start of the walk, there will be an amount of flat riverside walking to enable walkers to warm up before the first ascent.