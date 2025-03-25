Jude Bellingham, the England and Real Madrid star, has paid a visit to the Suntory Beverage and Food GB&I’s factory in Coleford, the home of Lucozade, for a behind the scenes tour.
As part of the visit to the factory Jude was given an insight into the production process of Lucozade Sport Ice Kick, the new flavour that the footballer co-created with the brand.
During the tour, Jude had the chance to meet many of the locally based team which works at the factory in Coleford, where the star discussed his career as well as his multi-year partnership with Lucozade, which is a longstanding partner of The FA.
As part of his collaboration with the UK’s number one sports drink, Jude starred in a video promoting the new flavour, which saw the midfielder smash a giant block of ice with a powerful volley, revealing the new ‘Ice Kick’ drink.
It is coming up to the first year of Jude Bellingham’s partnership with Lucozade which has seen the talented footballer feature in a television advert which aired in May last year as part of the brand’s new “Bring The Energy” campaign.
“It was amazing to get a behind-the-scenes tour of the factory and meet the people involved in the production of Ice Kick, as well as seeing my face on the side of the bottle! I really enjoyed helping to co-create the new flavour and look forward to continuing this special partnership with Lucozade” said Jude.
Karl Ottomar, of Suntory Beverage & Food GB&I said: “We loved showing Jude around our factory, meeting our incredible team, and allowing him to see first-hand the brilliant work that goes into making an iconic drink like Lucozade Sport. “
“The site has been buzzing with excitement all morning and it’s another brilliant opportunity to celebrate this fantastic new partnership and launch of a very exciting new drink”.