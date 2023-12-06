AN 82 year-old Wye Valley man took on a mammoth 26-mile solo hike last week to raise money and awareness for dementia sufferers and their carers.
Chepstow’s Ken Vowles, who is the South Wales and borders ambassador for national charity Dementia UK, set out to complete a huge sponsored walk from Chepstow Rugby Club to Gloucester’s Kingsholm stadium on Monday, November 27.
It took him three days of walking along the A48 from Chepstow, through the Forest and onto Gloucester, getting picked up and dropped off again by his family each day.
He had huge support from local businesses which served as his ‘checkpoints’ and even came through with a few well-deserved cups of tea.
Ken’s role with Dementia UK is to coordinate fundraising for the charity, which works to support dementia sufferers and their carers around the country, and to work with other local support groups to expand their scope.
He became involved with the charity through a local support group he joined after his wife Judy, who had dementia, sadly passed away two years ago.
The sponsored walk was Ken’s latest effort at raising funds and awareness for people who suffer with dementia, and their families who’re left behind.
So far he has raised hundreds from the walk with some pledges still to collect.
Before taking on the challenge, he sought the advice of people who have experience of long distance walking, the best piece of which being to wear boots and clothing that are already worn in.
He said he definitely felt the walk in his lower legs for a few days afterwards but, aside from a few blisters, he came through it unscathed.
On the first day along the A48 he visited his first checkpoint at Hanley Farm Shop, before making his way to Lydney and popping in for a brew at The Forester and Review office.
From there he took the bypass to avoid Highfield Hill and continued on to Blakeney, which he decided was enough for one day..
On Tuesday, he began again in Blakeney and stopped at the Silver Fox Cafe in Newnham, where the owner kindly gave him a cup of tea and a donation, before he met staff from Cinderford-based Bramble Home Care at the White Hart Inn, his next checkpoint.
He then powered on through to the next, the Severn and Wye Smokery at Chaxhill, before getting as far as Over Farm.
By then it was starting to get dark, so he decided against the dangerous last leg into Gloucester that day.
He returned to Over on Wednesday morning and completed the stretch to Kingsholm in good time.
Ken said he was lucky with the weather, despite being “very cold” in the mornings.
He said: “It all went really well - I enjoyed it, no major mishaps - but I don’t think I’ll volunteer again next year!
“I would like to thank all those who’ve sponsored me, and those who supplied me with refreshments during the walk”.
Dementia UK provides a range of support for demantia sufferers and their carers, including Admiral Nurses who provide free, “life-changing“ support and advice, as well as signposting to other services.
For more information about the charity, go to www.dementiauk.org.
Anyone who’d like to sponsor Ken should get in touch with us by calling 01594 841113 or email [email protected].