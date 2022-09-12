Large crowds turn out for Forest vintage vehicle show
Ochre and Rowan Riach with grandad Jez Kirkwood of Littledean
THE Forest Vintage Vehicle and Machinery Club show drew large crowds to Speech House on Sunday (September 11).
There was a moment of solemnity as people observed a minute’s silence in memory of Her Majesty The Queen.
The standards of the Lydney branch of the Royal British Legion, carried by Dave and Emma Rudge, were dipped and the Pillowell Silver Band played the National Anthem.
The show was an eclectic mix of vehicles from across the ages on two, three, four and more wheels – as well as stationary engines.
As well as vintage cars, there were buses and lorries, traction engines, motorbikes, stock cars and military vehicles.
Among the displays in the main ring were members of the Meule Bleue vintage moped enthusiasts from St Hilaire, Coleford’s twin town in France.
They were immediately recognisable in their blue capes.
Many groups displayed their vehicles in the main ring with the owners interviewed about them.
They included some cars that had seen service as police cars in the United States.
Away from the vehicles there were other displays including chainsaw carving and a vintage apple scratter.
Miners from Wallsend Colliery near Parkend had a stall and were discussing their work with visitors.
There were also a large number of trade stands.
