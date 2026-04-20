As mentioned in a previous article, Smiths have a group of items belonging to a Colonel Thacker, who served in the armed forces during and after WWII. It was agreed by the valuers that it would be a shame to split up such a nice group of items, and the best course of action would be to sell everything as one lot, as each item in the lot contributes to the story of the late Colonel. The group that contains items including his sword and uniform will have an estimate of £300-£500 and Smiths are hoping that buyers will enjoy his story as much as they have.