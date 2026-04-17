CHEPSTOW Town Council has announced an investment of over £30,000 is coming to provide more opportunities for young people.
Two new Service Level Agreements between Chepstow Town Council and Monmouthshire County Council will provide £30,300 of funding for play opportunities and youth services in 2026/27.
The play provision for children and young people will include free access for 40 children to the Monmouthshire Games, a programme of holiday play sessions at Chepstow Leisure Centre, stay and play and inclusive sessions across community venues and creative workshops at Chepstow Museum and The Drill Hall.
Cllr Vanessa Badderley-Potter, Deputy Town Mayor, said “Chepstow Town Council is dedicated to helping our young people to experience a wide variety of activities to enhance their confidence and their ability to positively interact in a safe and happy environment.”
Activities on offer range from sports and craft to role play and water play, while inclusive sessions offer quieter, sensory-friendly environments for children with additional needs.
Teenagers and young people will have access to weekly youth clubs, trips and wellbeing support throughout the year.
There will be open-access youth work sessions in community venues every week during term time, including after-school and evening activities, games, food and youth-led projects.
Holiday provision across 11 weeks of the year will include organised trips and experiences such as camping, theme parks, fishing and skate events. Free cooking activities will also be available throughout the year.
The council also said, as part of the youth provision, young people in Chepstow will be able to access additional support through the Shift project, which provides non-clinical wellbeing support for those experiencing challenges affecting their mental health.
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