MUSIC fans will be transported stateside this weekend when a renowned vocal harmony group comes to Sling.
The Forest Folk Club, which organises regular folk events at the Orepool Inn in Sling, is welcoming Wiltshire-based trio The Lost Trades to the Forest on Sunday, May 7.
The band are described as “a vocal harmony trio with a cool Laurel Canyon vibe.”
Their bio reads: “Three Wiltshire based singer songwriters (Jamie R Hawkins, Phil Cooper and Tamsin Quin) were brought together by a mutual love of modern folk and roots music, and joined forces in late 2019 for a three part harmony, modern folk adventure.
“A global pandemic meant their debut tour in 2020 was cut short and the three retreated to their songwriting rooms and studio in an effort to condense the initial excitement into an album they could tour once the world opened up again.
“The resulting de but album was “The Bird, The Book & The Barrel” which was released in June 2021 and spent many months in the Official Folk Albums Chart.
“The trio will be releasing and touring the follow up album in Spring 2023. A live performance involves easy interchanging of instruments, with each of the three playing guitar, bass and percussion at different points.
“There’s always a fun intimacy to the show, with the three engaging in comfortable repartee with each other and the audience like a group of old friends.”
Tickets to the event cost £8 and are available on the door.
Doors open at 7.30pm for an 8pm start.