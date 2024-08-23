A LECTURE has been planned to discuss long-term plans for a successful and sustainable Gloucestershire.
It will be held at the University of Gloucestershire’s Park Campus Wednesday, September 25 from 6pm. Admission is free but places must be reserved in advance.
The talks will be given by The Honourable Company of Gloucestershire and will discuss questions about where we will live, where we could work and how we will get around the county over the next 25 years.
It will be introduced by Michael Jones from the Honourable Company and Nicola de longh, Chair of the University Council.
David Owen, Director of Economy and Environment at Gloucestershire County Council, will also provide an overview of the Gloucestershire Strategy for infrastructure, housing and business.
Taking to their website, the University of Gloucestershire said: “The University values the positive role it can play in driving our region’s success through successful collaborations with business, excellent career outcomes for graduates and continued investment in modern teaching, learning and research facilities.
“The Honourable Company of Gloucestershire aims to promote the best interests of the county by supporting industry, commerce, sport, education, science, the arts, the armed forces, youth and voluntary organisations.”