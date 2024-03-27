A LECTURER has been honoured in recognition of his outstanding contribution to high standards of journalism training.
Paul Wiltshire, a lecturer at the University of Gloucestershire, won the National Council for Training of Journalists’ Chairman’s award, which was presented at the Royal College of Physicians in Regent’s Park.
Paul is the Course Lead and Senior Lecturer on the University’s NCTJ-accredited degree Journalism programme, and has over 30 years of experience in the industry.
He said: “I’m incredibly humbled to receive the Chairman’s Award from the National Council for the Training of Journalists.
“Whatever role I’ve had – news editor, editor, trainer or university lecturer – it’s always been a huge privilege to develop the confidence and skills of people wanting to do what ought to be the best job in the world.
“At the moment, with concerns over misinformation, news avoidance, social media conspiracy theories and propaganda, it’s one of the most important jobs in the world, too, in getting to the real truth.”
NCTJ chairman, Kim Fletcher, said: “During almost three decades as a journalist and news editor, Paul mentored trainees and nurtured the careers of all those under his watch.
“He took on formal responsibility for training journalists in newsrooms across the South West as regional editorial trainer for what is now Reach.”