With a vibrant array of offerings, from Drag Queen cabaret at the Royal Oak in Much Marcle to Proms in the Park in Ross and Shire Horses at the Lake in Newent, there truly is something for everyone. For those who prefer tranquillity, renowned author Professor Les Lumsdon has curated a unique series of "Walks with the Bus", perfect for a peaceful summer's day stroll, with a delightful pub finish.