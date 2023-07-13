Revitalising local adventures, the Daffodil Line (the Ross-on-Wye to Ledbury via Newent bus route) has launched its new "Something for the Weekend" newsletter. Featuring a plethora of exciting weekend activities and charming week-long adventures accessible by bus, the initiative aims to encourage locals to explore the wonderful corners of our countryside.
With a vibrant array of offerings, from Drag Queen cabaret at the Royal Oak in Much Marcle to Proms in the Park in Ross and Shire Horses at the Lake in Newent, there truly is something for everyone. For those who prefer tranquillity, renowned author Professor Les Lumsdon has curated a unique series of "Walks with the Bus", perfect for a peaceful summer's day stroll, with a delightful pub finish.
In a move to future-proof the Daffodil Line, they urge locals to take the bus at least once a month, reinforcing that their valued service will remain secure and sustainable.
To add an even more enticing flavour to your trip, Daffodil Deals offer a splendid 10 per cent off your meal at Weston's Scrumpy House Restaurant with your bus ticket. Journey on the 232 to the Walwyn Arms from Monday to Saturday, and enjoy a straight trip to Weston's door on Sundays. Remember, a booking is essential for Sunday Lunch.
More information about all the activities and offers are available on the Daffodil Line's newly revamped website: daffodilline.co.uk.
The Daffodil Line, a community-led initiative, represents the culmination of over a year of hard work, cooperation, and team effort from various community organisations, volunteers, and local authorities. The project aims to breathe new life into the region’s public transportation system, which has faced a decline in recent years. The new bus service offers a vital connection between the towns, fostering community spirit and providing greater accessibility for residents.