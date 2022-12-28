The Ross-on-Wye Royal British Legion sadly said goodbye to their branch president and former high sheriff of Herefordshire, Major Patrick Darling DL. A memorial was published by the branch which read:
“It is with great sadness that we must mark the passing of our branch president, Major Patrick Darling DL. He succumbed to cancer on October 10 after a protracted illness.
“Despite his illness, our president routinely and proudly supported the branch and its many and varied activities.
“He will be sorely missed and we send our condolences to his family. Patrick took over the reins as branch president on December 9, 2020.
“Prior to his appointment he had enjoyed a fulfilling and successful career in the military having been educated at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst in 1980, where he excelled and gained recognition with the appointment of junior under officer.
“He was commissioned into the 15/19th The King’s Royal Hussars, a cavalry regiment. He then served in Paderborn, Detmold and Hohne (Germany) as a troop leader, then two years as a gunnery instructor in Lulworth, followed by an appointment as adjutant of the Queen’s Own Yeomanry and a secondment to The Cadre in France on mounted duties.
“He also took his squadron to Bosnia on Operation GRAPPLE 3 during the Balkans War.
“On leaving the Army, Patrick took on the all-consuming role of farmer on his 800-acre Caradoc estate, whilst also serving as High Sheriff of Herefordshire in 2014,” added the tribute.