A number of residents have contacted me concerning the cleared area of field at the roundabout end of Dixton Road, suggesting that this was a first stage in the MCC proposed development of 270 houses under the RLDP.
I have recently spoken to Ryan Norman, Development Growth Manager ,Developer Services, Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water.
He says this is a temporary site relating to a drinking water improvement project by Welsh Water. It is not part of the sewage replacement project , neither is it part of any proposed development of the site for housing.
He thinks the site will be reinstated long before the deadline of March 2025”
David Cummings
Chair, Gateway to Wales Action Group