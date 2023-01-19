Areas North of the River will benefit from a cycle scheme from Aylestone Hill along the A465 and Commercial Road, linking the north and east of the county to the transport hub, the city centre, and routes south of the river. Enhancements to St Owen Street one-way cycle scheme will improve access to the town centre and links to Rotherwas; Blueschool Street; and Newmarket Street will see new bus priority measures; and there will be improvements to the Great Western Way off-road walking and cycling path.